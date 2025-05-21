Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Forecast for WBD Q2 Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WBD
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.