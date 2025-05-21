Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Forecast for WBD Q2 Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

