HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.28 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,668.80. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

