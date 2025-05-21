Q2 EPS Estimate for Tempest Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($5.20). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($16.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($13.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($15.89) EPS.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by $0.55.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

TPST stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.