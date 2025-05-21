OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 1.1%

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 24.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptimumBank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OptimumBank by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

