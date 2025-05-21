StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.75 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.64) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently -0.27%.

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 12,164,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $5,838,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 689,024 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

