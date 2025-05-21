Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 14.8%

NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.33 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 27.1% in the first quarter. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

