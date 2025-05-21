Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Down 14.8%
NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.33 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
