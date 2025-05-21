Life360 (LIF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Life360 to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect Life360 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.56. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Life360

In related news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $594,217.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 293,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,238.73. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $135,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,215,005.60. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,881 shares of company stock worth $7,220,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life360

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life360 stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.'s holdings in Life360 were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

