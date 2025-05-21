Banco Macro (BMA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Banco Macro to post earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $837.49 billion for the quarter.

Banco Macro Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BMA opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.75. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $118.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Macro by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Macro by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Banco Macro by 271,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Further Reading

