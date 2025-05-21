Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.84.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

