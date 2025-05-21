Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $814.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 48,854 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

