Kanzhun (BZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Kanzhun to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Kanzhun stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.35. Kanzhun has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 433,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

