BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioLineRx from $9.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BioLineRx
BioLineRx Price Performance
Institutional Trading of BioLineRx
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 50.50% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
