FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.36%. FinVolution Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

FINV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 915,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,195. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FINV. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.80 target price (up from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FINV

FinVolution Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 894,566 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 475,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.