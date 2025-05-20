James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Zacks reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%.
NYSE:JHX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 160.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,697,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 192,478 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
