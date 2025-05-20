Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.29. 3,098,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,361. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

