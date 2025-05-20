Susan Ocampo Sells 4,694 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $579,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,549,145. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Monday, May 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $37,074,000.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Susan Ocampo sold 2 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $231.64.

On Thursday, February 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.51. The stock had a trading volume of 456,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,362. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -85.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.