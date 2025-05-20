Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 616,704 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 616,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $23,058,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,964,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,412,372.75. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Canada Pension Plan Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 4,111,357 shares of Waystar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $153,723,638.23.

On Monday, February 24th, Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of Waystar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00.

Waystar Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 1,584,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 440.56. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waystar during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Waystar during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

