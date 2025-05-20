Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 616,704 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 616,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $23,058,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,964,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,412,372.75. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Canada Pension Plan Investment also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 4,111,357 shares of Waystar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $153,723,638.23.
- On Monday, February 24th, Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of Waystar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00.
NASDAQ:WAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 1,584,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 440.56. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waystar during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Waystar during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
