Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Director Jeffrey T. Jackson Purchases 6,000 Shares

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $110,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,682 shares in the company, valued at $474,860.18. This trade represents a 30.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDHC traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 75,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 32.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,211,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 298,227 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,156,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after buying an additional 941,511 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 840,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 141,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 813,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 486,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the period.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

