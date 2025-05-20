Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) rose 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,767,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 332,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Featured Articles

