Insider Selling: Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director Vivek Raj sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,136.76. The trade was a 37.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vivek Raj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Vivek Raj sold 68,810 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $814,710.40.

On Thursday, May 15th, Vivek Raj sold 100,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Vivek Raj sold 2,284 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $27,910.48.

On Friday, March 14th, Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00.

Shares of PRM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 804,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,717. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,912,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,358,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,847,000 after buying an additional 971,623 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,780,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 579,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

