Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Up 40.5% – Here’s What Happened

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) rose 40.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 76.72 ($1.03). Approximately 8,440,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,088% from the average daily volume of 710,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.60 ($0.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of £185.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

