Insider Buying: Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,600. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 780,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Energizer by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

