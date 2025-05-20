Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) CMO Sells $20,545.56 in Stock

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $20,545.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 217,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,027.93. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ibotta Price Performance

Shares of Ibotta stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. 296,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. Ibotta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $108.65.

Get Ibotta alerts:

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBTA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ibotta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBTA

Institutional Trading of Ibotta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 883.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Ibotta by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ibotta during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000.

About Ibotta

(Get Free Report)

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ibotta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibotta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.