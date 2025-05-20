TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) CEO Christopher L. Fowler Sells 6,000 Shares

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,804.50. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TBRG stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,572. The company has a market capitalization of $374.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TruBridge by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TruBridge by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TruBridge by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in TruBridge by 221.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBRG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

