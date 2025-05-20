Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Director Therese M. Vaughan Acquires 4,750 Shares

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at $439,776.60. This trade represents a 29.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. 321,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $843.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,658,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,570,000 after acquiring an additional 963,021 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $50,838,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 885,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 333,671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 133,646 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 155,228 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HG. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

