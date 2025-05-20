Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Luis Borgen Sells 2,348 Shares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $36,816.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,292.16. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Luis Borgen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

On Tuesday, May 20th, Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $36,628.80.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. 991,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,726. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.