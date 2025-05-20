Neil Kumar Sells 26,156 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $871,779.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,075.32. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Tuesday, May 20th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $2,558,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,765,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $2,517,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,139,964.02.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,341. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.