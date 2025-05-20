Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Insider Susan E. Pietrucha Sells 13,500 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $340.23. 908,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,134. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.51.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

View Our Latest Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.