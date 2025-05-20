Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Chad Anderson Sells 5,500 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. 210,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,597. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 293,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Blackbaud by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

