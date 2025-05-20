Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $1,708,184.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,206,394.08. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $1,759,766.68.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $1,791,797.12.
- On Tuesday, May 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40.
- On Friday, May 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $1,679,412.40.
- On Friday, April 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,820,966.28.
- On Monday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total transaction of $1,607,006.12.
- On Monday, April 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28.
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $1,825,178.72.
- On Monday, March 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total transaction of $1,862,852.24.
- On Monday, March 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,733,061.40.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Atlassian stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.49. 1,779,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.07 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,198,000 after buying an additional 580,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after acquiring an additional 573,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after purchasing an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
