Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $417.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $393.00 to $417.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HD. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.60.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $376.84. 6,282,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,186. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $374.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

