ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Announces Earnings Results

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $18.98 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 179.83% and a negative net margin of 86.36%.
ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RSLS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,347. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.48. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $725.00.
About ReShape Lifesciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ReShape Lifesciences
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.