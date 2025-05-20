ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Announces Earnings Results

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $18.98 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 179.83% and a negative net margin of 86.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ RSLS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,347. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.48. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $725.00.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

