Diploma (LON:DPLM) Trading 15.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,025 ($67.12) and last traded at GBX 4,860 ($64.91). 975,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 453,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,222 ($56.39).

Diploma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,930.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,249.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

Get Diploma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian El-Mokadem acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,948 ($52.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,740 ($26,365.70). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 750 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,928 ($52.46) per share, with a total value of £29,460 ($39,348.20). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.