Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 40.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shot up 40.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 302,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 483% from the average session volume of 51,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Aurania Resources Trading Up 40.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

