Kilroy Realty Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 284.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 937,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,014. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

