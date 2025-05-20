Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.31

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.31 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a 12.1% increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $28.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NOC stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $476.26. 1,001,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $213,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,883.75. This represents a 65.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock worth $2,127,632. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 367.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.