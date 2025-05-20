Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Releases Earnings Results

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPMV remained flat at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 969. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.11. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

