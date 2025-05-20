Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 132181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$17.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -3.71.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

