Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 10182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

