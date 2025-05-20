Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 85375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

