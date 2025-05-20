Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading 50% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,040,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 161,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

