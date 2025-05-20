Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 6468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

