Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 11822155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 5.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $91,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,104 shares in the company, valued at $903,569.60. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 58.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 269,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 99,256 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,431,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,138 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,352,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,110 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

