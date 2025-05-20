Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 5.17%.
Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.
