CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Posts Earnings Results

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 281.11% and a negative net margin of 751.90%.

CXApp Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CXAI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 2,469,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. CXApp has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

