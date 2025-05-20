CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Posts Earnings Results

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 281.11% and a negative net margin of 751.90%.
CXApp Stock Up 6.9%
Shares of NASDAQ CXAI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 2,469,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. CXApp has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.02.
