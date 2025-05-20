Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts expect Corporación América Airports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 128,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Corporación América Airports has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAAP has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Corporación América Airports in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Corporación América Airports in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

