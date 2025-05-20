Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Posts Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $32.43 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

NASDAQ DJCO traded up $6.54 on Tuesday, reaching $412.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.14. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $359.34 and a 1-year high of $602.00. The company has a market cap of $567.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

