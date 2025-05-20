Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.41), Zacks reports. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 237.77% and a negative return on equity of 171.34%. Ontrak updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Ontrak Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 30,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Ontrak has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30.
