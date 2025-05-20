Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.41), Zacks reports. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 237.77% and a negative return on equity of 171.34%. Ontrak updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ontrak Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 30,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Ontrak has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

