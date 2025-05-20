Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Announces Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Digital Ally stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,511,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

