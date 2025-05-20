Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 0.5%

EARN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,599. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 320.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Credit

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,140. This trade represents a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ellington Credit by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 306,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Credit by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 773,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Credit from $6.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EARN

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.